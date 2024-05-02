Junior Software Developer – Gauteng Primrose

My client is looking for an eager and driven Junior Software Developer to join their team – an exciting opportunity to engage with software dev mentors and take your career to the next step!

Must have completed a Bachelors Degree (IT/Computer Science or similar) coupled with at least 1-year experience in Software Development. You will be involved in Software Development – Predominantly C# and coding in various other languages (Java, Python) as well as working with Database Management – SQL.

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

Java

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position