Lead Software Developer (Senior) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

May 2, 2024

Lead Software Developer (Senior)

Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Lead Software Developer (Senior)

Location: Port Elizabeth

Job type: Hybrid

Salary: CTC package

Responsibilities

  • Design and implement backend APIs and services using languages such as Python, Node.js or Java
  • Write clean, maintainable, and testable code.
  • Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB
  • Optimise the application for maximum speed and scalability.
  • Collaborate with other team members to identify and resolve issues.
  • Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in backend development.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
  • 7+ years of proven experience as a backend developer/engineer
  • Technology stack: Jenkins, Nodejs, NestJS, JavaScript, TypeScript, Mocha,
  • Strong proficiency in at least one backend programming language
  • Experience with databases and data modelling
  • Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
  • Familiarity with DevOps practices

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Back-End Development
  • Java Script
  • NodeJS
  • Testing
  • Typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position