Lead Software Developer (Senior)

Our client, a Software Development company in Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth is seeking a Lead Software Developer (Senior)

Location: Port Elizabeth

Job type: Hybrid

Salary: CTC package

Responsibilities

Design and implement backend APIs and services using languages such as Python, Node.js or Java

Write clean, maintainable, and testable code.

Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDB

Optimise the application for maximum speed and scalability.

Collaborate with other team members to identify and resolve issues.

Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies in backend development.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

7+ years of proven experience as a backend developer/engineer

Technology stack: Jenkins, Nodejs, NestJS, JavaScript, TypeScript, Mocha,

Strong proficiency in at least one backend programming language

Experience with databases and data modelling

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud

Familiarity with DevOps practices

Desired Skills:

AWS

Back-End Development

Java Script

NodeJS

Testing

Typescript

