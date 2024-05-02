Project Manager

May 2, 2024

“Join our dynamic team as a Project Manager and lead impactful initiatives with a retail giant.

Drive innovation, exceed goals, and shape the future of retail with us!”

Professional Qualifications & Experience Required:

  • National Diploma in related field. Degree preferred.
  • 5 years’ project management experience
  • Project management certifications (e.g. PMBOK, Scaled Agile)
  • Advanced project management and communication skills
  • Proficiency in project management systems and software
  • Advanced Excel skills and proficient in MS Office Suite (i.e. Outlook, PowerPoint, Word) or related software
  • Understanding and knowledge of SA legislation and respective HR policies, procedures and processes

Desired Skills:

  • PMBOK
  • Agile
  • Outlook
  • PowerPoint
  • Word
  • HR

