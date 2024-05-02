Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

“Join our dynamic team as a Project Manager and lead impactful initiatives with a retail giant.
Drive innovation, exceed goals, and shape the future of retail with us!”
Professional Qualifications & Experience Required:
- National Diploma in related field. Degree preferred.
- 5 years’ project management experience
- Project management certifications (e.g. PMBOK, Scaled Agile)
- Advanced project management and communication skills
- Proficiency in project management systems and software
- Advanced Excel skills and proficient in MS Office Suite (i.e. Outlook, PowerPoint, Word) or related software
- Understanding and knowledge of SA legislation and respective HR policies, procedures and processes
Desired Skills:
- PMBOK
- Agile
- Outlook
- PowerPoint
- Word
- HR