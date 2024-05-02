Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

“Join our dynamic team as a Project Manager and lead impactful initiatives with a retail giant.

Drive innovation, exceed goals, and shape the future of retail with us!”

Professional Qualifications & Experience Required:

National Diploma in related field. Degree preferred.

5 years’ project management experience

Project management certifications (e.g. PMBOK, Scaled Agile)

Advanced project management and communication skills

Proficiency in project management systems and software

Advanced Excel skills and proficient in MS Office Suite (i.e. Outlook, PowerPoint, Word) or related software

Understanding and knowledge of SA legislation and respective HR policies, procedures and processes

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

Agile

Outlook

PowerPoint

Word

HR

