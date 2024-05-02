SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Rosebank

Attention SAP Experts in Johannesburg
Are you ready to elevate your career to new heights? We have an exhilarating opportunity waiting just for you! Join our dynamic team as a SAP Basis Consultant with a specialized focus on SAP Solution Manager!
Ready to take the next step in your SAP career? Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Apply now and embark on a journey of growth, innovation, and success with us.
Join our team and let’s shape the future together!
SAP #BasisConsultant #SolMan #JohannesburgOpportunity
Candidate Requirements
- Solution Manager – Charm
- Solution Manager – ITSM
- Solution Manager – Focused Build
- SAP Basis
Desired Skills:
- Basis
- Solution Manager
- Charm
- ITSM