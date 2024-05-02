Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Embark on a transformative journey as a Senior Business Analyst specializing in SAP. Bring your seasoned expertise to the forefront, translating business requirements into effective SAP solutions. Leverage your comprehensive understanding of SAP modules to optimize processes, drive efficiencies, and enhance business performance.

Key Requirements:

7 to 10 years’ experience with at least 5 as a Business Analyst / SAP Functional consultant.

3-year Degree/ Diploma or Honours Degree – Relevant Finance/Accounting/Logistics

5 years SAP FI/CO, MM or SD experience in S4/HANA using Fiori. SAP Certifications

Gather and interpret requirements from the business, preparation for and contribution in the process design workshops, and to configure the SAP system, demonstrate it, and gain acceptance from the business.

Document the Functional Specifications for business review & sign-off.

Collaborate on the Technical Specifications in conjunction with the architect & developers to ensure the requirement is accurately met.

Define the success criteria for solution testing. Responsible for test scripts, business scenarios and SIT testing on SAP related projects and change requests.

Perform the system configuration, work with developers on any changes, test these, and assists users in testing cycles.

Prepare the Business Process Procedures, Functional Specifications, Test Scenarios, Enduser documentation, and User manuals.

Ensure SAP knowledge transfer happens to the users.

Use “SAP-standard” as methodology and the tools in the company.

Interacts with the SAP organisation as appropriate, to obtain the requisite support in a timely and efficient manner and ensures access to the best available resources within SAP. Work with SAP Implementation Partners to ensure seamless delivery of services.

Provide 2nd / 3rd line SAP support.

Maintain and expand contact at senior levels in the organisation and build credible relationships with key personnel.

Continually develop your SAP core skills, cross-functional expertise, and business knowledge based on accumulated experience.

Keep up to date with trends and opportunities in SAP and our industry. Understand the overall business objectives/needs and translate these into well-defined and justified proposals that describe the process(es) to use and includes deliverables, timelines and estimates of the costs and resources required.

Desired Skills:

SAP

