Senior Front-End Developer

Step into the forefront of web development as our Senior Front-End Developer. With expertise in Angular, React, and SEO best practices, you’ll craft immersive user experiences and optimize site visibility. Lead the charge in building responsive, high-performance web applications that captivate users and drive business growth. Join our client’s dynamic team and shape the digital landscape with cutting-edge technologies and innovative design.

Key Requirements:

6 + years’ work experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field

Creating the structure, template or layouts of new projects using frameworks and libraries like Angular, Bootstrap, Ember, React, Vue, Django, jQuery and material design.

Creating dynamic page layouts based on Api information.

Creating responsive layouts for all device sizes

Cross browser support for all modern browsers

Implementing basic SEO

Debugging code for optimum functioning

Reproducing and locating source of reported bugs and issues

Fix bugs and issues.

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.

Maintaining front end code, manage source code and versioning, manage branching and pull requests, and managing Projects.

Desired Skills:

Angular

React

Django

Bootstrap

