Senior Front-End Developer

May 2, 2024

Step into the forefront of web development as our Senior Front-End Developer. With expertise in Angular, React, and SEO best practices, you’ll craft immersive user experiences and optimize site visibility. Lead the charge in building responsive, high-performance web applications that captivate users and drive business growth. Join our client’s dynamic team and shape the digital landscape with cutting-edge technologies and innovative design.

Key Requirements:

  • 6 + years’ work experience
  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field
  • Creating the structure, template or layouts of new projects using frameworks and libraries like Angular, Bootstrap, Ember, React, Vue, Django, jQuery and material design.
  • Creating dynamic page layouts based on Api information.
  • Creating responsive layouts for all device sizes
  • Cross browser support for all modern browsers
  • Implementing basic SEO
  • Debugging code for optimum functioning
  • Reproducing and locating source of reported bugs and issues
  • Fix bugs and issues.
  • Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.
  • Maintaining front end code, manage source code and versioning, manage branching and pull requests, and managing Projects.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • React
  • Django
  • Bootstrap

Learn more/Apply for this position