Senior Front-End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Step into the forefront of web development as our Senior Front-End Developer. With expertise in Angular, React, and SEO best practices, you’ll craft immersive user experiences and optimize site visibility. Lead the charge in building responsive, high-performance web applications that captivate users and drive business growth. Join our client’s dynamic team and shape the digital landscape with cutting-edge technologies and innovative design.
Key Requirements:
- 6 + years’ work experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field
- Creating the structure, template or layouts of new projects using frameworks and libraries like Angular, Bootstrap, Ember, React, Vue, Django, jQuery and material design.
- Creating dynamic page layouts based on Api information.
- Creating responsive layouts for all device sizes
- Cross browser support for all modern browsers
- Implementing basic SEO
- Debugging code for optimum functioning
- Reproducing and locating source of reported bugs and issues
- Fix bugs and issues.
- Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.
- Maintaining front end code, manage source code and versioning, manage branching and pull requests, and managing Projects.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- React
- Django
- Bootstrap