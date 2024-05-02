Senior Power BI Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Join an esteemed global leader in the mining sector, renowned for its pioneering technologies and unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. We are currently seeking a seasoned Senior Power BI Developer to spearhead our data visualization initiatives at our Rosebank, Johannesburg location. In this role, you will have the opportunity to leverage your expertise in Power BI to unlock actionable insights from complex datasets, driving informed decision-making and operational excellence.

As a Senior Power BI Developer, you will play a pivotal role in transforming raw data into impactful visualizations that empower stakeholders across the organization. Your work will not only streamline internal processes but also contribute to our overarching mission of driving innovation and maximizing efficiency in the mining sector.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in BI development, with a focus on PowerBI.

Strong understanding of data modeling, SQL, and data warehousing principles.

Proficiency in DAX, M Query, and other PowerBI related technologies.

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Desirable Skills:

Experience with cloud services like Azure or AWS.

Certification in PowerBI or related BI tools.

Cross functional skills (Microsoft Fabric).

