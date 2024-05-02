Snr C#.NET Core Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE:
- As a C# Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining the existing systems.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:
- IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science OR Relevant Qualification
Experience & Skills:
- Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in a C# Software .NET Framework role.
- Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Development (Back and Front End)
- Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in Database Development (MS SQL)
- Tech Stack Required:
- C#
- .NET Framework (Version 4)
- Ecommerce Experience – bonus
- Hybris
- .Net Core
- WinForms
- MVC
- WebApi
- jSON
- SOAP
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- MS SQL
- SQL Views
- SQL Stored Procedures
Beneficial Skills:
- Xamarin
- Entity Framework
- Azure Developer Associate
- Azure DevOps knowledge
- SignalR
- Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)
- DevExpress
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Automotive Parts