Snr C#.NET Core Full-Stack Developer

May 2, 2024

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE:

  • As a C# Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining the existing systems.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:

  • IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science OR Relevant Qualification

Experience & Skills:

  • Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in a C# Software .NET Framework role.
  • Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Development (Back and Front End)
  • Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in Database Development (MS SQL)
  • Tech Stack Required:
  • C#
  • .NET Framework (Version 4)
  • Ecommerce Experience – bonus
  • Hybris
  • .Net Core
  • WinForms
  • MVC
  • WebApi
  • jSON
  • SOAP
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MS SQL
  • SQL Views
  • SQL Stored Procedures

Beneficial Skills:

  • Xamarin
  • Entity Framework
  • Azure Developer Associate
  • Azure DevOps knowledge
  • SignalR
  • Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)
  • DevExpress

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Automotive Parts

