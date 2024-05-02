Snr Java Developer – Pretoria – Gauteng Pretoria

Providing Asset and Maintenance Management Services to industry. The main objective is to reduce downtime, improve yield, to provide Asset and Maintenance strategies, policies and plans, to ensure that maintenance is performed on time and on location. In order to provide these services, The Company developed, in partnership with IMS International BV in the Netherlands, the IMMS Asset and Maintenance Solution, which is a cloud based system with Android Mobile field tablets, to record engineering based Asset and Maintenance data. The Company uses IMMS as the Asset Management tool and is the South African based System Integrator and Engineering Support base. The engineering data recorded using the IMMS solution needs to be analyzed and engineering solutions needs to be generated.

Minimum Requirements:

BSc Computer Science or similar – specifically related to Web development. Experience in Mobile development will be advantageous.

5 – 7 Years Java Software Development Experience

Spring Framework, e.g. Core, Boot, Security, Cloud, Data JPA, Rest etc.

J2EE 7 e.g. JSF 2.2, PrimeFaces etc.

Messaging (Kafka, JMS, RabbitMQ etc.)

WebServices (REST)

Microsoft SQL Server and MySQL

Linux and Docker Knowledge

Unit Testing (JUnit, Mockito, Spring etc.)

Application Servers (GlassFish/Payara, WildFly, Tomcat etc.)

Maven

Continuous Integration (Jenkins)

HTML5, CSS, JQuery etc.

JasperReports

The IMMS tools:

Translation of requirements and designs into a software design and solution. The generation of JAVA and related code to implement features in the IMMS web based solution. Features and code testing.



JAVA Based Web software development capability requirements including a detailed knowledge and experience in:

JAVA software development. JAVA based database interfacing and SQL queries. JAVA based web services and micro web services, XML and XML templates HTML screen designs and JAVA interfacing OPC interfacing using JAVA libraries.



JAVA Based Android application software development capability requirements including a detailed knowledge and experience in:

JAVA application software development. JAVA based database interfacing and SQL queries. JAVA based web services, XML and XML templates HTML screen designs and JAVA interfacing



Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science

BCom Conputer Science

Java

