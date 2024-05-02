Software Developer II

“Wanted: Software Developer with a knack for coding and a love for numbers!
Join our bank and help us turn algorithms into ‘algorhythms’!”
Key Roles & Responsibilities:
- Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability.
- Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing.
- Create deployment artifacts and stores in the source control library.
- Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof.
- Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer.
- Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in the team.
Academic Qualifications & Certifications:
- IT-related Diploma or Degree.
- +/- 7 years proven experience.
- Experience dealing with technical platforms as well as development-related problems.
- Java Filenet P8 Taxonomy IBM CFS AIX
- Linex
- Unix Java
- JEE Webservices 9 (XLM, Soap) DB2 ICN WAS
- FileNet P8
- IBM CMIS
- Image Services (ITH) ICN
- CMOD
- CMIS
Desired Skills:
- Linex
- CMIS
- Unix
- Java
- CMOD
- XLM
- JEE