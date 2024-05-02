Software Development Team Lead

Software Development Team Lead specializing in translating BRS to user stories within Azure DevOps wanted for an award-winning, well-known software company.

Our client, an award-winning, well-known software company is looking for a Software Developemnt Team Lead. The ideal candidate will reside in either Cape Town/ Johannesburg or Durban to occasionally be on site.

Expertise in translating Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) to user stories within Azure DevOps.

Technical proficiency in C#, MVC, Blazor and Entity Framework as well as knowledge of Basic Architectural Design are non-negotiables.

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering and an Agile Methodologies certification are required.

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Cloud Technologies

DevOps practices

CI/CD pipelines

team lead

