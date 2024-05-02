Software Development Team Lead specializing in translating BRS to user stories within Azure DevOps wanted for an award-winning, well-known software company.
Our client, an award-winning, well-known software company is looking for a Software Developemnt Team Lead. The ideal candidate will reside in either Cape Town/ Johannesburg or Durban to occasionally be on site.
Expertise in translating Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) to user stories within Azure DevOps.
Technical proficiency in C#, MVC, Blazor and Entity Framework as well as knowledge of Basic Architectural Design are non-negotiables.
A Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering and an Agile Methodologies certification are required.
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Cloud Technologies
- DevOps practices
- CI/CD pipelines
- team lead