2 X C# Windows Desktop Developer – Remote Remote

May 3, 2024

Position: C# Windows Desktop Developer

Responsibilities:

  • C# development
  • Develop and maintain Windows desktop applications.
  • Utilize relational databases (Sqlite and SQL Server) for data management.
  • Implement unit testing for ensuring code quality and reliability.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.

Requirements:

  • Proficiency in Windows desktop application development.
  • Experience with relational databases.
  • Strong understanding of unit testing principles and practices.
  • Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Preferred:

  • Familiarity with Agile methodologies.
  • Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git).
  • Experience with UI/UX design principles

Location:

  • Remote (exclusively)

Salary

  • Highly negotiable for the right person

Position: C# Windows Desktop Developer

Responsibilities:

  • C# development
  • Develop and maintain Windows desktop applications.
  • Utilize relational databases (Sqlite and SQL Server) for data management.
  • Implement unit testing for ensuring code quality and reliability.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.

Requirements:

  • Proficiency in Windows desktop application development.
  • Experience with relational databases.
  • Strong understanding of unit testing principles and practices.
  • Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Preferred:

  • Familiarity with Agile methodologies.
  • Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git).
  • Experience with UI/UX design principles

Location:

  • Remote (exclusively)

Salary

  • Highly negotiable for the right person

Desired Skills:

  • • C# development
  • Windows desktop applications
  • (Sqlite and SQL Server)
  • deliver high-quality software solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position