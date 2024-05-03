2 X C# Windows Desktop Developer

Position: C# Windows Desktop Developer
Responsibilities:
- C# development
- Develop and maintain Windows desktop applications.
- Utilize relational databases (Sqlite and SQL Server) for data management.
- Implement unit testing for ensuring code quality and reliability.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.
Requirements:
- Proficiency in Windows desktop application development.
- Experience with relational databases.
- Strong understanding of unit testing principles and practices.
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Preferred:
- Familiarity with Agile methodologies.
- Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git).
- Experience with UI/UX design principles
Location:
- Remote (exclusively)
Salary
- Highly negotiable for the right person
Desired Skills:
- • C# development
- Windows desktop applications
- (Sqlite and SQL Server)
- deliver high-quality software solutions