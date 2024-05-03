Apigee Developer

An international digital artificial intelligence company is looking for a innovative Apigee developer who’s going to hit the ground running

Requirements

API design in conjunction with the API development teams.?

Enforcing API specification standards

Review of detailed designs, to ensure appropriate security, scalability, reliability, end user experience, and business reports and analytics?

Assisting the project team with any technical issues related to API design, performance and API Gateway?

Assistance with administration of the developer portal (Drupal and HTML5)?

Apigee API Architect

