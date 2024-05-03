Application Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based in Gqeberha, is currently looking to employ an Applications Developer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- Minimum 1 – 3 years’ experience with Portfolio (excluding Internships)
- Own reliable transport essential
- Quality references a must.
- No criminal record
- Attention to detail and accuracy.
- Solid work ethic.
Job Duties:
- Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
- Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.
- Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
- Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
- Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
- Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
- Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
- Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.
Frameworks / Skills:
- NET Framework
- ASP.NET Webforms
- VB.NET Framework
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Git Source Control
- Bitbucket
- Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
- Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS
- Javascript / jQuery
- Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
- API design and development
- Restful Services
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, pleased consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- API Design
- Application Developer
- JQuery
- HTML
- CSS
- SQL Server