Business Analyst

May 3, 2024

Business Analyst required for Durban or Midrand branch.

Key Performance Indicators include the following:

Business Analytics:

  • Responsible for developing and managing a data warehouse for the business, including all ETL processes required to ensure consistency and accuracy of reporting
  • Defining and delivering metrics, reporting platforms and analytical models vital for tracking and managing the business
  • Working closely with cross functional teams in order to develop and deploy specific dashboards and other reporting insights in a meaningful and well-articulated manner
  • Delivering key insights on trends, potential growth opportunities, optimization, and improvements to key stakeholders across the business

Business Analysis:

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement and developing and implementing solutions
  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing strategies and tactical initiatives centered around optimization and continuous improvement
  • Working closely with the business and 3rd party application providers to ensure that requirements are adequately rationalized, documented, implemented and supported
  • Managing small, medium and large sized projects, ensuring that a high level of project governance is maintained during the project lifecycle
  • Driving change management across the business in order to support various business analytics and analysis projects, initiatives and ongoing activities
  • Documenting business cases to support continuous improvement initiatives, baked by a sound return on investment

Requirements:
Minimum qualifications:

  • Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Data Science or Information Technology
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in data analysis, business analytics or business analysis
  • Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, databases, and business process mapping
  • Firm understanding of data warehousing, data modelling and ETL processes
  • Sound understanding of project management methodology and related concepts – project management qualifications are not essential but would be advantageous

Core competencies:

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast paced, dynamic environment
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to translate complex technological concepts into simple business terms
  • Ability to manage nationally distributed teams

Desired Skills:

  • Data warehousing
  • Reporting platforms
  • Analytical models
  • Business analysis
  • ETL
  • Project lifecycle
  • Business processes
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Data modelling
  • Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Well established national company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

