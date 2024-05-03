Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT the delivery of application while conducting tests and supporting business through Change Management, Training & Monitoring as the next Business Analyst sought by a dynamic Beverage Brand. You will also monitor the progress of systems projects and assess the business impact of changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements. The successful incumbent must possess a BEng (Industrial) Degree with 4+ years’ work experience in Business Analysis, Process Analysis, have Advanced Excel and other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint). You will also need the ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software solutions and have a valid Driver’s License – Code 08.

DUTIES:

Business Analysis –

Define and document business functions and processes.

Consult with management and personnel to identify, define and document business needs and objectives, current operational procedures, problems, input and output requirements, and levels of systems access.

Act as a liaison between end-users and the Information Technology team in the analysis, design, configuration, testing and maintenance of systems to ensure optimal operational performance.

Analyse the feasibility of and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems; ensures the system design fits the needs of the users.

Track and fully document changes for functional and business specifications; write detailed universally understood procedures for permanent records and for use in training.

Identify opportunities for improving business processes through information systems and/or non-system driver changes; assist in the preparation of proposals to develop new systems and/or operational changes.

Plan, organise and conduct business process reengineering/improvement projects and/or management reviews.

Research and prepare statistical reports using data from systems. Consolidate information into cohesive and understandable correspondence or other written form for use in management decision-making.

Project Management –

Project manage Development projects.

Change Management –

Identify process change elements.

Develop training material and conduct formal training sessions for end user.

Provide technical assistance in training, mentoring, and coaching staff.

Monitoring for optimal success of project.

Quality Assurance –

Participate in testing of new system functionality.

Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

Monitoring and Support –

Administer IT systems.

Monitor and support applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree B Eng (Industrial).

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years experience in Business Analysis, Process Analysis.

Advanced Excel skills, other MS Office experience (specifically Outlook, Word, PowerPoint).

Ability to develop a systematic understanding of business processes and apply it to software solutions.

Valid Driver’s License – Code 08.

Advantageous –

Diploma in Business Analysis.

Diploma OR Experience in Software Development.

SQL experience.

FMCG experience.

Experience with analysis and design of business reports.

Dynamics NAV/Business Central experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving with an analytical mindset and approach.

Strong ability to multi-task between multiple projects.

Excellent analytical and planning skills.

Ability to adapt to change and work in fast-paced environment with cross-functional teams.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills written and verbal.

COMMENTS:

