Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Business Analyst required for Durban or Midrand branch.
Key Performance Indicators include the following:
Business Analytics:
- Responsible for developing and managing a data warehouse for the business, including all ETL processes required to ensure consistency and accuracy of reporting
- Defining and delivering metrics, reporting platforms and analytical models vital for tracking and managing the business
- Working closely with cross functional teams in order to develop and deploy specific dashboards and other reporting insights in a meaningful and well-articulated manner
- Delivering key insights on trends, potential growth opportunities, optimization, and improvements to key stakeholders across the business
Business Analysis:
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement and developing and implementing solutions
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing strategies and tactical initiatives centered around optimization and continuous improvement
- Working closely with the business and 3rd party application providers to ensure that requirements are adequately rationalized, documented, implemented and supported
- Managing small, medium and large sized projects, ensuring that a high level of project governance is maintained during the project lifecycle
- Driving change management across the business in order to support various business analytics and analysis projects, initiatives and ongoing activities
- Documenting business cases to support continuous improvement initiatives, baked by a sound return on investment
Requirements:
Minimum qualifications:
- Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Data Science or Information Technology
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in data analysis, business analytics or business analysis
- Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, databases, and business process mapping
- Firm understanding of data warehousing, data modelling and ETL processes
- Sound understanding of project management methodology and related concepts – project management qualifications are not essential but would be advantageous
Core competencies:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to work in a fast paced, dynamic environment
- Ability to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Ability to translate complex technological concepts into simple business terms
- Ability to manage nationally distributed teams
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established national company
