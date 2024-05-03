C#.Net Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join the dynamic team at our client, a leading provider of innovative accounting software solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing boundaries, we empower businesses worldwide to streamline their financial processes and achieve their goals. As a C#.Net Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in shaping the future of accounting software and revolutionizing how businesses manage their finances.

We are seeking a talented and motivated C#.Net Developer to join our dedicated team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge accounting software solutions. You’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand user requirements, implement new features, and ensure the scalability and performance of our software products.

Work Model: Exclusively remote.

Job Type: Perm position

Key responsibilities:

Develop and maintain Windows desktop applications.

Utilize relational databases (Sqlite and SQL Server) for data management.

Implement unit testing for ensuring code quality and reliability.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.

Key requirements needed for this role:

Proficiency in Windows desktop application development.

Experience with relational databases.

Strong understanding of unit testing principles and practices.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Highly advantageous:

Familiarity with Agile methodologies.

Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git).

Experience with UI/UX design principles.

If you’re passionate about software development and ready to take on new challenges in the accounting software environment, we’d love to hear from you! Please submit your resume and we will make contact with you.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL Server

Unit Testing

Proficiency in Windows desktop application development

Experience with relational databases

Git

Agile

