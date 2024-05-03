Data Analyst -Lead – Western Cape Oakdale

Fantastic position for a mid-level analyst aspiring to leadership. My client is a leading & stable medium sized FMCG company who requires a Data Analyst / Customer Insights Analyst to provide data/dashboards and reports on both existing as well as forecasted customer behaviour. The ideal candidate should be committed to gaining and learning more about leadership, willing to work 100% in office & have experience directly presenting to business.

Role Requirements:

100% in office role as this is a department being built and the ideal candidate will be commited to guiding internal stakeholders and new hires in office/ being part of the building process of this department

Completed Tertiary Degree in Business/ Business Science / IT / Data Science. Post Grad or additional courses are highly sought after

Excellent communication & experience presenting directly to business (marketing/sales/operations)

Experience in ETL and cleaning data

Deep understanding of / exposure collaborating with BI Development and Data Warehousing to combine efforts and ensure Data Integrity

Experience in forecast modelling, customer behaviour modelling using Liner/logistic regression

Exposure to reporting tools – Qlik sense/QlikView/Power BI or any related reporting tools

A really great opportunity to gain real leadership experience and build from a blank canvass. Only applicants in the Western Cape are being considered. Don’t delay, send your CV today!

Desired Skills:

Customer Behaviour Analyst

Customer Insights

SQL

Forecasting/ Regression

ETL

Leadership

