Desktop Developer – Remote Remote

Windows Desktop Developer

Remote position – Work from home

R50 000 – R80 000

Develop and maintain Windows desktop applications.

C#

Utilize relational databases (Sqlite and SQL Server) for data management.

Implement unit testing for ensuring code quality and reliability.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and deliver high-quality software solutions.

Requirements:

Proficiency in Windows desktop application development.

Experience with relational databases.

Strong understanding of unit testing principles and practices.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Preferred:

Familiarity with Agile methodologies.

Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git).

Experience with UI/UX design principles

