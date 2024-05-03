Intel reaches AI model milestone

Intel has announced it surpassed 500 AI models running optimised on new Intel Core Ultra processors, featuring new AI experiences, immersive graphics and optimal battery life.

The milestone follows Intel’s investment in client AI, the AI PC transformation, framework optimisations and AI tools including OpenVINO toolkit.

The 500 models, which can be deployed across the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU) and neural processing unit (NPU), are available across popular industry sources, including OpenVINO Model Zoo, Hugging Face, ONNX Model Zoo and PyTorch.

The models draw from categories of local AI inferencing, including large language, diffusion, super resolution, object detection, image classification/segmentation, computer vision and others.

“Intel has a rich history of working with the ecosystem to bring AI applications to client devices, and today we celebrate another strong chapter in the heritage of client AI by surpassing 500 pre-trained AI models running optimised on Intel Core Ultra processors,” says Robert Hallock, Intel vice-president and GM of AI and technical marketing in the Client Computing Group.

“This unmatched selection reflects our commitment to building not only the PC industry’s most robust toolchain for AI developers, but a rock-solid foundation AI software users can implicitly trust.”

Surpassing 500 AI models is a landmark moment for Intel’s efforts in AI PC transformation.

Models form the backbone of AI-enhanced software features like object removal, image super resolution or text summarization. There is a direct link between the number of enabled/optimized models and the breadth of user-facing AI features that can be brought to market.

Without a model, the feature cannot be designed. Without runtime optimisation, the feature cannot reach its best performance.

AI models are one of many critical layers in the software stack that determine the ultimate performance, stability and capabilities of an AI-driven application. AI models are trained to analyze large quantities of data, draw conclusions and take actions based on such inferences. Developers creating new AI PC features can use these models and build on them. The more AI models there are, the more AI PC features are enabled.

AI models can act on text, speech, audio, images and other audiovisual sources common to the PC experience. AI models form the foundation of AI-enhanced features developed for users to enjoy, such as automatic text summarisation, reducing energy consumption during teleconferencing or removing unwanted objects from a picture.

OpenVINO optimises for Intel Core Ultra by load-balancing across all the compute units, compressing the models to run efficiently in an AI PC, and optimising the runtime to take advantage of memory bandwidth and core architecture within Intel Core Ultra.

Features and benefits of the more than 500 optimised AI models include:

* Facilitates development and deployment.

* Spans more than 20 categories of AI, including large language, diffusion, super resolution, object detection and computer vision.

* Includes Phi-2, Mistral, Llama, Bert, Whisper and Stable Diffusion 1.5.

* Improves system stability, reliability and performance.