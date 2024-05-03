Intermediate support engineer at Adapt IT – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction

The right candidate will form part of the NG-VAS Domain Team and will be responsible for ongoing 2nd/3rd level Customer support for multiple local/foreign-based clients and any other solution streams that may fall within the space over time. They will be responsible for providing specialist, high-level technical advice, and support for installing, testing, tuning, optimising, diagnosing problems, repairing, upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and system software such as operation systems, data (and database) management products, office automation products, embedded systems, and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

Responsible for high-level troubleshooting and system security, and ensures all tasks are undertaken in

accordance with organisational policy and standards.

-Will be responsible for documentations detailing progress, proposals, reports, guidelines an manuals for all

tasks. In parallel to all the above they will be responsible for detailed accountability for times spent and actions

taken

Description

Attend to all logged support incidents and calls.

• Provide standby support (after-hours emergency support in alignment with stringent SLAs).

• Linux- System Admin: Install and Configure Linux OS(Centos/Redhat), network and applications

(proprietary and third party).

• Quality monitoring & System Security Management

• Manage system capacity and performance, proactively ensuring systems meet the growing load

demands, architecturally and infrastructurally.

• Manage and conduct deployment activities (on-site or remotely) as required (including review of

MOP/UAT documents, collaboration with Development teams and clients to ensure success of the

same).

• Assist with OS and manage application patches, installation, configuration, optimisation,

observability, as well as any activities that may relate to ensuring high availability of such applications

(proprietary and third party).

• Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.

• Assist in the creation of long-term and short-term plans adding capabilities and enhancing systems

• Independently and timely support contractual SLAs and meet SLOs without breaches.

• Own and improve engineering support processes and documentation including but not limited to FAQs

for technical questions

• Identify trending issues early and proactively escalate internally

• Collaborating with internal teams to resolve complex issues and escalate unresolved issues to

appropriate teams

• Research and recommend innovative approaches to improve efficiency.

• Manage issue lifecycles, documentation, administration and resolution via Freshdesk

• Providing technical training to customers on our products and services.

• Working with the Sales and Marketing teams to identify customer needs and opportunities for upselling

or cross-selling products while keeping customer records up-to-date.

• Analyzing customer data and activity to identify trends and improve our products and services.

• Maintaining a high level of professionalism and customer service at all times.

• Work closely with cross functional teams, including Product, Developers and Customer success to solve

complex tixckets and provide technical resolution to our customers

• Perform root cause analysis using the RCA template when requiredEnsuring all system changes are handed over with the necessary documentation and training.

• Preventative maintenance—When corrective maintenance activities are low, work will be conducted

to analyse & take steps to prevent problems.

• Assist Developers to troubleshoot issues.

• Compiling monthly reports.

• Attend the weekly Customer support meeting.

• Attend customer meetings as needed to troubleshoot critical issues

• Assist in the escalation process for critical priority tickets

• Embody our core values and uphold our unique company culture. We value diversity and inclusion and

encourage everyone to be their authentic selves at work

Minimum Requirements

A high degree of interest, experience and certification in Linux

• A tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree or diploma

• 2 – 3 years plus experience in supporting medium to large scale production systems (mission critical)

• 2 – 3 years plus experience providing L1/L2 technical support

• Must have DevOps and Support experience

• Ability to learn quickly and work independently.

• Ability to do research and find answers to questions/problems.

• Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues

• Excellent problem-solving and communication skill

• Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.

• Ability to work on his/her own.

• Self-starter

• Ability to learn new skills fast.

• Shell scripting ability for system administration.

• Proficiency in Linux command line tools.

• Proficiency in Groovy

• Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB/MongoDB, Bash).

• Knowledge of networking protocols, technologies and APIs (TCP/IP, HTTP, XML, JSON).

• Experience in reporting and monitoring tools such as Grafana, Prometheus and Monit etc.

• Interest in working in a fast-growing environment with changing responsibilities

Desired Skills:

Linux

DevOps

Groovy

