Intern Developer – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the dynamic team of our client in the Northern Suburbs, a fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services seeking a passionate & ambitious coder to be an Intern Developer. Candidates will need an accredited IT Certificate/Diploma in Development with skills including PHP/Java/C# or JavaScript, SQL (MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elasticsearch), HTML, CSS, React, Angular/Vue.js and Windows or Linux.

DUTIES:

Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme

Successfully integrate yourself with the Team.

Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase.

REQUIREMENTS:

Recognised IT Certificate/ Diploma in Development:

PHP or Java or C# or JavaScript

SQL (MySQL) or NoSQL (Mongo/Elasticsearch)

HTML, CSS, React, Angular or [URL Removed] Windows or Linux. Languages: English: Read / Write / Speak Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write



ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

High degree of professionalism.

Deadline-driven.

Drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly.

Attention to detail and producing quality work.

Team orientated.

Able to work under pressure.

Strong analytical skills.

Openness to learning.

COMMENTS:

