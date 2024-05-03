IT and Facilities Support Technician

Our client based in JHB (Sandhurst) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT and Systems Administrator.



A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification coupled with 2 years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least 1 year of Office365 and Azure experience secures!

A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Key Objective of role:

Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users.

Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support; NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre).

Computer builds (standard company build policies).

Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration).

Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices and any office devices.

Minimum requirements:

A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification.

Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience.

Good technical knowledge and skills to execute change management successfully.

Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.

Always communicate within the team.

Trust from the team and users is earned and never demanded.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Client (user) service orientation is the highest priority.

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analyzing data.

Ability to effectively influence and persuade others. Impart patience during trouble shooting.

Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.

Action orientated and takes initiative.

Key Responsibilities:

Communicate to all staff on any IT issues or events.

Pro-active monitoring of all offices and user machines via Microsoft cloud operation security center.

Support users across the branch network via phone; TeamViewer (remote software); MS Teams.

Desktop support across the full office infrastructure (local pc; printer/scanner; office connectivity; phones).

Record and analyze IT calls logged and determine patterns to pro-actively assist with future support.

Use IT Management information (Microsoft reports) to proactively manage IT incidents and monitoring.

Daily management of Microsoft patches and Anti-virus scanning. Pro-actively check daily, weekly, and monthly environment health reports.

Help co-create the relevant information for the company to make IT and systems decisions on a national scale (based on usability).

Personal and Company Development

Personal and Team Competencies

Assist with finance and lease procurement, including acquiring new offices within budget, liaising with landlords/property agents, reviewing lease agreements, etc.

Assist with office procurement, logistics, IT, phone, network procurement, etc.

Assist with refurbishment of offices in line with budget.

Assist with management of all 3rd parties, compare quotes, and negotiate best prices from suppliers.

Assist with establishment and maintenance of preferred suppliers per region.

Liaise internally with relevant stakeholders, providing feedback on projects, etc.

Maintain and update furniture and fittings asset register across all offices with finance team.

Assist with lease renewals, security renewals, cleaning service renewals, etc.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you do not receive a response withing 2 weeks of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Office 365

Azure

Cloud

support

client service

Learn more/Apply for this position