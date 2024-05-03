IT and Facilities Support Technician

May 3, 2024

Our client based in JHB (Sandhurst) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT and Systems Administrator.

A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification coupled with 2 years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least 1 year of Office365 and Azure experience secures!

Key Objective of role:

  • Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users.
  • Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support; NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre).
  • Computer builds (standard company build policies).
  • Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration).
  • Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices and any office devices.

Minimum requirements:

  • A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification.
  • Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience.
  • Good technical knowledge and skills to execute change management successfully.
  • Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.
  • Always communicate within the team.
  • Trust from the team and users is earned and never demanded.
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Client (user) service orientation is the highest priority.
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analyzing data.
  • Ability to effectively influence and persuade others. Impart patience during trouble shooting.
  • Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
  • Action orientated and takes initiative.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Communicate to all staff on any IT issues or events.
  • Pro-active monitoring of all offices and user machines via Microsoft cloud operation security center.
  • Support users across the branch network via phone; TeamViewer (remote software); MS Teams.
  • Desktop support across the full office infrastructure (local pc; printer/scanner; office connectivity; phones).
  • Record and analyze IT calls logged and determine patterns to pro-actively assist with future support.
  • Use IT Management information (Microsoft reports) to proactively manage IT incidents and monitoring.
  • Daily management of Microsoft patches and Anti-virus scanning. Pro-actively check daily, weekly, and monthly environment health reports.
  • Help co-create the relevant information for the company to make IT and systems decisions on a national scale (based on usability).
  • Personal and Company Development
  • Personal and Team Competencies
  • Assist with finance and lease procurement, including acquiring new offices within budget, liaising with landlords/property agents, reviewing lease agreements, etc.
  • Assist with office procurement, logistics, IT, phone, network procurement, etc.
  • Assist with refurbishment of offices in line with budget.
  • Assist with management of all 3rd parties, compare quotes, and negotiate best prices from suppliers.
  • Assist with establishment and maintenance of preferred suppliers per region.
  • Liaise internally with relevant stakeholders, providing feedback on projects, etc.
  • Maintain and update furniture and fittings asset register across all offices with finance team.
  • Assist with lease renewals, security renewals, cleaning service renewals, etc.

