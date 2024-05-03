IT and Facilities Support Technician

Our client based in JHB (Sandhurst) is currently looking to employ an experienced IT and Systems Administrator.
A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification coupled with 2 years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least 1 year of Office365 and Azure experience secures!
A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Key Objective of role:
- Day to day support of IT requirements for the company’s users.
- Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support; NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre).
- Computer builds (standard company build policies).
- Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration).
- Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices and any office devices.
Minimum requirements:
- A+, N+ certification or any other related qualification.
- Two years’ experience in an IT role required, with at least one year of Office365 and Azure experience.
- Good technical knowledge and skills to execute change management successfully.
- Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team.
- Always communicate within the team.
- Trust from the team and users is earned and never demanded.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Client (user) service orientation is the highest priority.
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analyzing data.
- Ability to effectively influence and persuade others. Impart patience during trouble shooting.
- Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement.
- Action orientated and takes initiative.
Key Responsibilities:
- Communicate to all staff on any IT issues or events.
- Pro-active monitoring of all offices and user machines via Microsoft cloud operation security center.
- Support users across the branch network via phone; TeamViewer (remote software); MS Teams.
- Desktop support across the full office infrastructure (local pc; printer/scanner; office connectivity; phones).
- Record and analyze IT calls logged and determine patterns to pro-actively assist with future support.
- Use IT Management information (Microsoft reports) to proactively manage IT incidents and monitoring.
- Daily management of Microsoft patches and Anti-virus scanning. Pro-actively check daily, weekly, and monthly environment health reports.
- Help co-create the relevant information for the company to make IT and systems decisions on a national scale (based on usability).
- Personal and Company Development
- Personal and Team Competencies
- Assist with finance and lease procurement, including acquiring new offices within budget, liaising with landlords/property agents, reviewing lease agreements, etc.
- Assist with office procurement, logistics, IT, phone, network procurement, etc.
- Assist with refurbishment of offices in line with budget.
- Assist with management of all 3rd parties, compare quotes, and negotiate best prices from suppliers.
- Assist with establishment and maintenance of preferred suppliers per region.
- Liaise internally with relevant stakeholders, providing feedback on projects, etc.
- Maintain and update furniture and fittings asset register across all offices with finance team.
- Assist with lease renewals, security renewals, cleaning service renewals, etc.
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you do not receive a response withing 2 weeks of submitting your application.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Office 365
- Azure
- Cloud
- support
- client service