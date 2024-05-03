Java Developer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Java Developer with the ability to explain and apply core Java concepts such as Pass By Reference, Abstract Classes, Exceptions etc., is sought by a dynamic provider of Tailored End-to-end Software Solutions. Your tech toolset should include Java Standard Edition Version 1.8, Java Enterprise Edition Version 7.0, Spring 5, Spring Boot, Gradle – Build Tool, Jenkins – Continuous Integration and Oracle.

REQUIREMENTS:

Java Standard Edition Version 1.8

Java Enterprise Edition Version 7.0

Spring 5

Spring Boot

Gradle – Build Tool

Jenkins – Continuous Integration

Oracle

Able to explain and apply core Java concepts such as Pass By Reference, Abstract Classes, Exceptions etc.

Can enlist trust from the business / communicates well, manages stakeholders and delivers well.

Nice to haves –

Worflow (Tibco)

Legacy Interface – Corba

DB2

PrimeFaces

Angular 11

ELK – Elasticsearch / Logstash / Kibana – On cloud logs

IBM WebSphere Application Server

IBM MQSeries

IntelliJ

Ubuntu 22.04

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position