NAPAfrica debuts network time protocol (NTP) service

NAPAfrica will offer clients a network time protocol (NTP) service using Adtran’s Oscilloquartz synchronisation technology to offer enterprise clients highly accurate, secure, and reliable time-as-a-service (TaaS), enabling organisations to meet stringent timing requirements.

“While empowering our clients with precise timing capabilities, Teraco is also using the solution to synchronise its own data centre interconnect network and systems. Now available at ntp.nap.africa, our new NTP service provides enterprise clients with a more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective route to network synchronisation and an alternative to investing in their own timing and synchronisation infrastructure,” says Andrew Owens, lead for interconnection and peering at Teraco.

“Our timing platform is set to accelerate the growth of digital services across our regional footprint. From optimising IoT processes in the manufacturing sector to providing precise time information needed for low-latency operations, the benefits will be far-reaching.”

Teraco collaborated with Adtran and NEC XON for the deployment of Adtran’s OSA 5412 platform. This versatile grandmaster clock and NTP server with multi-band GNSS capabilities ensures the delivery of precision timing for network operators, utilities, financial institutions, government agencies, and more.

“Teraco’s offering is now available to a wide range of businesses, giving operators access to an incredibly accurate, robust timing and synchronisation service at the push of a button,” says Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran.