Project Manager

May 3, 2024

A well-established engineering company located in Midrand is looking for a Project Manager to join their team!
Minimum Education: Matric / Applicable technical qualification(s)

Minimum Experience: 5 – 10 years’ experience in site execution

Duties and Requirements includes but is not limited to the following:

Requirements

  • Managing of refurbishments, plant audits, field service jobs and Maintenance of Separation and related equipment
  • Experience in hydraulic installation and commissioning
  • Experience in electrical and control installation, commissioning and fault finding
  • Experience in high-speed rotating equipment installation and commissioning
  • Experience in general engineering

Duties

  • Help define project scope, goals and deliverables
  • Define tasks and required resources
  • Collect and manage Drawings
  • Coordinate and manage site team (2 – 50 people)
  • Manage budget
  • Procurement and expediting of material supply
  • Allocate project resources
  • Manage and review all QC documents (External QC inspector)
  • Create a schedule and critical timeline
  • Track deliverables
  • Support and direct site teams
  • Monitor and report on project progress
  • Present to stakeholders’ report on progress
  • Implement and manage change when necessary
  • Evaluate and assess the results of project
  • Export and import documentations
  • Compile close out report on completion
  • Reporting:
  • Weekly
    • Project progress
    • Project changes
    • Projects Budget (Estimate to Actual)
    • Site Crew allocation

  • Monthly
    • Projects ready to close out (With expected Margins)
    • Projects closed out during previous months
    • Site crew allocation – 3 months forecast

Please note that the client is looking employ the candidate as an Independent Contractor for 1 year!

Desired Skills:

  • project manager
  • project superintendent
  • project supervisor

