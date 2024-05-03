Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

A well-established engineering company located in Midrand is looking for a Project Manager to join their team!

Minimum Education: Matric / Applicable technical qualification(s)

Minimum Experience: 5 – 10 years’ experience in site execution

Duties and Requirements includes but is not limited to the following:



Requirements

Managing of refurbishments, plant audits, field service jobs and Maintenance of Separation and related equipment

Experience in hydraulic installation and commissioning

Experience in electrical and control installation, commissioning and fault finding

Experience in high-speed rotating equipment installation and commissioning

Experience in general engineering

Duties

Help define project scope, goals and deliverables

Define tasks and required resources

Collect and manage Drawings

Coordinate and manage site team (2 – 50 people)

Manage budget

Procurement and expediting of material supply

Allocate project resources

Manage and review all QC documents (External QC inspector)

Create a schedule and critical timeline

Track deliverables

Support and direct site teams

Monitor and report on project progress

Present to stakeholders’ report on progress

Implement and manage change when necessary

Evaluate and assess the results of project

Export and import documentations

Compile close out report on completion

Reporting:

Weekly Project progress Project changes Projects Budget (Estimate to Actual) Site Crew allocation



Monthly Projects ready to close out (With expected Margins) Projects closed out during previous months Site crew allocation – 3 months forecast



Please note that the client is looking employ the candidate as an Independent Contractor for 1 year!

Desired Skills:

project manager

project superintendent

project supervisor

