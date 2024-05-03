Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

A well-established engineering company located in Midrand is looking for a Project Manager to join their team!
Minimum Education: Matric / Applicable technical qualification(s)
Minimum Experience: 5 – 10 years’ experience in site execution
Duties and Requirements includes but is not limited to the following:
Requirements
- Managing of refurbishments, plant audits, field service jobs and Maintenance of Separation and related equipment
- Experience in hydraulic installation and commissioning
- Experience in electrical and control installation, commissioning and fault finding
- Experience in high-speed rotating equipment installation and commissioning
- Experience in general engineering
Duties
- Help define project scope, goals and deliverables
- Define tasks and required resources
- Collect and manage Drawings
- Coordinate and manage site team (2 – 50 people)
- Manage budget
- Procurement and expediting of material supply
- Allocate project resources
- Manage and review all QC documents (External QC inspector)
- Create a schedule and critical timeline
- Track deliverables
- Support and direct site teams
- Monitor and report on project progress
- Present to stakeholders’ report on progress
- Implement and manage change when necessary
- Evaluate and assess the results of project
- Export and import documentations
- Compile close out report on completion
- Reporting:
- Weekly
- Project progress
- Project changes
- Projects Budget (Estimate to Actual)
- Site Crew allocation
- Monthly
- Projects ready to close out (With expected Margins)
- Projects closed out during previous months
- Site crew allocation – 3 months forecast
Please note that the client is looking employ the candidate as an Independent Contractor for 1 year!
Desired Skills:
- project manager
- project superintendent
- project supervisor