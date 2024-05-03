Senior Business Analyst – Integration

About the Role:

The Senior Business Analyst is responsible for delivering enterprise integration solutions. This is a dynamic role that will support project teams in requirements gathering, data mapping, testing, training and post-deployment support as well as working alongside Integration Developers, Technical Testers and Solution Architects to design the perfect integration solution and will facilitate business requirements elicitation and contribute to the design of the companies systems based on a clear understanding of business requirements in alignment to the companies IT strategic priorities. Assess and review existing systems to make recommendations on process optimisation and system improvements and enhancements.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Business Analysis:

Support successful completion of project objectives related to business analysis, system analysis and implementation in accordance with best practice processes.

Data Analysis:

Analysed enterprise business processes and requirements utilizing various meetings, direct observation, data analysis, document review, and questionnaires.

Business Process:

Developed a structured, standardized, and consolidated set of repeatable infrastructure services that optimally supported the business processes and applications.

Feature Analysis and User Stories:

Identified and analysed upstream and downstream dependency among features and user stories, presented the dependency to product owner for prioritizing purposes.

Business Stakeholders:

Manage requirements by extracting and eliciting requirements from Business Stakeholders and subject matter experts of domain areas.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

Experience with managing complex data integration implementations.

Experience in developing features, translate user stories and acceptance criteria for data-centric business needs and enterprise integration requirements.

Experience translating business requirements into technical requirements for data integration platforms that may include Denodo, Data Lakes, and Datawarehouse, etc.

Good understanding of relational and non-relational database concepts and ability to articulate these with a technical and non-technical audience.

Background in supporting data integration teams by providing subject matter expertise and guidance in developing business rules and specifications.

Demonstrates knowledge of program structuring and work planning (using tools such as Azure DevOps, Teams, Mural, MS Project, etc.)

Demonstrates knowledge and understanding of delivery methodologies (i.e. Waterfall, Agile, and Scrum).

Ability to focus on business value results, rather than solutions; must be able to emphasize high-value activities that will bring ROI or positively contribute to business growth or protect core business.

Drive and desire to learn and grow both technical and functional skill sets.

Desired Skills:

Data Lakes

Business analysis

Integration

Data warehousing

MS Projects

Denodo

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Client:

Our client who is a multi-asset class stock exchange that offers listings, trading clearing and settlement, information services and issuer services. Founded in 1887, our client is Africa’s largest stock exchange by market capitalisation. It is the 16th largest stock exchange in the world.

