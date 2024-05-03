Software Developer Team Lead – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

An exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and motivated Software Developer Team Lead to join a leading software consulting house. The ideal candidate must have expertise in translating Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) to user stories within Azure DevOps. This role requires strong leadership capabilities, technical proficiency in C#, MVC, Blazor, and Entity Framework, along with the ability to provide guidance to team members, contribute to basic architectural design, and effectively manage developers within the team.

Responsibilities:

Business Requirement Translation:

Translate Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) into clear and concise user stories within Azure DevOps.

Collaborate closely with stakeholders, including business analysts, project managers, and end-users, to ensure accurate interpretation and alignment of requirements.

Technical Leadership:

Provide technical leadership and guidance to the development team, ensuring adherence to best practices, coding standards, and architectural guidelines.

Mentor team members in software development methodologies, tools, and technologies, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Development and Code Review:

Participate actively in software development tasks, including coding, testing, debugging, and deployment, particularly in C#, MVC, Blazor, and Entity Framework.

Conduct regular code reviews to maintain code quality, identify areas for improvement, and ensure compliance with coding standards.

Architectural Design:

Contribute to basic architectural design discussions and decisions, considering scalability, performance, and maintainability.

Collaborate with architects and senior developers to design robust and scalable software solutions that meet business requirements.

Developer Management:

Lead, motivate, and manage a team of developers, fostering a collaborative and high-performance work environment.

Assign tasks effectively, monitor progress, and ensure timely delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Provide constructive feedback, conduct performance evaluations, and support the professional growth and development of team members.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field. Master’s degree preferred.

Proven experience (minimum 5 years) in software development with existing experience (minimum 1 year) as a Team Lead, having demonstrated focus and implementations on C#, MVC, Blazor, and Entity Framework.

Strong understanding of Agile methodologies and experience working in Agile teams.

Demonstrated leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate team members.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Proficiency in Azure DevOps or similar tools for agile project management and version control.

Experience in basic architectural design principles and software design patterns.

Ability to prioritize tasks, manage time effectively, and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Advantageous:

Certification in Agile methodologies (e.g., Scrum Master, Agile Certified Practitioner).

Experience with cloud technologies (e.g., Azure, AWS) and microservices architecture.

Familiarity with DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines and automated testing frameworks.

