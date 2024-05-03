Software Engineer

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain software solutions that meet client requirements and industry standards.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and test software features.

Troubleshoot and debug issues to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and trends to continuously improve development processes.

Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders to ensure project alignment and success.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (BEng)

0-10 years of experience as a Software Engineer.

Proficiency in frontend development with an understanding of backend development concepts.

Strong knowledge of React (required), Angular, JavaScript, and related frameworks.

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Effective communication and collaboration abilities.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Desired Skills:

React

Angular

Javascript

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Leading consultancy company in the technology sector is seeking a skilled Software Engineer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a solid foundation in frontend development with proficiency in backend development. This position offers a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies in a collaborative environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position