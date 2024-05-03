Software Engineer

May 3, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain software solutions that meet client requirements and industry standards.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and test software features.
  • Troubleshoot and debug issues to ensure optimal performance and reliability.
  • Stay updated on emerging technologies and trends to continuously improve development processes.
  • Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders to ensure project alignment and success.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (BEng)
  • 0-10 years of experience as a Software Engineer.
  • Proficiency in frontend development with an understanding of backend development concepts.
  • Strong knowledge of React (required), Angular, JavaScript, and related frameworks.
  • Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Effective communication and collaboration abilities.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • Angular
  • Javascript
  • AWS
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A Leading consultancy company in the technology sector is seeking a skilled Software Engineer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a solid foundation in frontend development with proficiency in backend development. This position offers a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies in a collaborative environment.

