Software Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain software solutions that meet client requirements and industry standards.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and test software features.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues to ensure optimal performance and reliability.
- Stay updated on emerging technologies and trends to continuously improve development processes.
- Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders to ensure project alignment and success.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (BEng)
- 0-10 years of experience as a Software Engineer.
- Proficiency in frontend development with an understanding of backend development concepts.
- Strong knowledge of React (required), Angular, JavaScript, and related frameworks.
- Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Effective communication and collaboration abilities.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
Desired Skills:
- React
- Angular
- Javascript
- AWS
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Leading consultancy company in the technology sector is seeking a skilled Software Engineer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a solid foundation in frontend development with proficiency in backend development. This position offers a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies in a collaborative environment.