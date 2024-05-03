Systems Developer (C#, .Net, .Net Core)

ENVIRONMENT:

A large distributor of Beverage Brands seeks the coding talents of a Systems Developer to play a key role in the documentation, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration related projects. You will also participate in code build and release processes while ensuring Compliance standards are maintained. Applicants will require 5 years’ work experience in C#, .Net, WebAPI/Web Services/REST, SQL Server/T-SQL, HTML, JavaScript/TypeScript, CSS, Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD) and full lifecycle Software Application Development.

DUTIES:

Application Development –

Full lifecycle Application Development.

Design, code and debug applications in various software languages.

Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification of code metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis

Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD).

Software modelling and simulation,

Front end graphical user interface design.

Software testing and quality assurance.

Support, maintain and document software functionality.

Integrate software with existing systems.

Compliance –

Maintain standards compliance.

Participate in code build and release processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5 years work experience –

Full lifecycle Software Application Development.

Developing using C# and .Net (including a Minimum of 3 years’ experience using .Net Core).

Developing using WebAPI / Web Services / REST.

MS SQL Server / T-SQL or similar.

HTML, JavaScript/TypeScript, CSS.

Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD).

Developing web apps.

Other –

Experience with Azure DevOps.

Valid Driver’s License – Code 08.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach.

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal.

Creative thinker who can provide alternatives to existing or proposed solutions.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Developer

C

Learn more/Apply for this position