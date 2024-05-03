Company within Gaming Industry would like to recruit a Cape Town based Technical Support Analyst in theirTechnical Support Department. This position reports to the Technical Support Manager.
Responsibilities:
Trains, encourages, coaches and develops staff (in conjunction with management team)
– Develops and improves the Technical Support Training Program
– Perform quality assurance monitoring of technical support functions in line with best practice, including callassessments, written communication and administrative tasks to assess Agent performance and ensurecustomer satisfaction, and provides feedback to the team
– Analyse and compile technical statistical reports
– Develop and maintain processes and procedures
– Develops and maintains a procedure manual for all the required reports
– Perform system administrator functions for Technical Support Systems, including Microsoft Dynamics CRM
– Fulfils a stand-in supervisory function to the team when required
– Provides on-job-training and coaching
Desired Skills:
- Report Writing
- Help Desk Support
- Service Desk
- Call Logging
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Microsoft Operating Systems
- User Support
- HelpDesk Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric