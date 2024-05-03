Technical Support Analyst

Company within Gaming Industry would like to recruit a Cape Town based Technical Support Analyst in theirTechnical Support Department. This position reports to the Technical Support Manager.

Responsibilities:

Trains, encourages, coaches and develops staff (in conjunction with management team)

– Develops and improves the Technical Support Training Program

– Perform quality assurance monitoring of technical support functions in line with best practice, including callassessments, written communication and administrative tasks to assess Agent performance and ensurecustomer satisfaction, and provides feedback to the team

– Analyse and compile technical statistical reports

– Develop and maintain processes and procedures

– Develops and maintains a procedure manual for all the required reports

– Perform system administrator functions for Technical Support Systems, including Microsoft Dynamics CRM

– Fulfils a stand-in supervisory function to the team when required

– Provides on-job-training and coaching

Desired Skills:

Report Writing

Help Desk Support

Service Desk

Call Logging

Hardware troubleshooting

Microsoft Operating Systems

User Support

HelpDesk Experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

