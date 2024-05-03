Test Automation Engineer – 2581 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.
- Contract
- Hybrid
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc
· Languages: Java, JavaScript
· CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing
· Databases: SQL Language
· Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud
· Skills:
· Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.
· Test data management.
· Manual, Performance, security and load testing.
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Development experience.
· Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
· Security and Reliability Testing.
· Technical Test Case creation.
· Understanding of integration between different technologies
Test Tools Experience:
· JIRA, XRay, Confluence
· Selenium
· Cucumber
· API Testing
· Static and Dynamic analysis
· Resource Utilization
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Relevant IT Degree
· 2 years plus in a test automation role, more than 4 year’s total experience in software development
· ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Testing of Type Approval Management features via automation.
· Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
· Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.
· Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.
· Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.
· Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.
· Coordination between development and support environments.
· Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
· Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation.
· Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard.
· Establish, implement and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies.
· Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e. testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles.
· Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all of the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals.
· Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects.
· Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
· Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
