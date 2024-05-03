Test Automation Engineer – 2581 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.

Contract

Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc

· Languages: Java, JavaScript

· CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing

· Databases: SQL Language

· Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud

· Skills:

· Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.

· Test data management.

· Manual, Performance, security and load testing.

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Development experience.

· Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

· Security and Reliability Testing.

· Technical Test Case creation.

· Understanding of integration between different technologies

Test Tools Experience:

· JIRA, XRay, Confluence

· Selenium

· Cucumber

· API Testing

· Static and Dynamic analysis

· Resource Utilization

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT Degree

· 2 years plus in a test automation role, more than 4 year’s total experience in software development

· ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Testing of Type Approval Management features via automation.

· Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

· Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.

· Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

· Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.

· Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

· Coordination between development and support environments.

· Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

· Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation.

· Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard.

· Establish, implement and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies.

· Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e. testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles.

· Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all of the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals.

· Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects.

· Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

· Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Desired Skills:

Selenium

cucumber

java

azure cloud

sql

javascript

load testing

