Test Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client, established in the 90’s and headquartered in Cape Town, has a global presence with 500+ employees. They are a diverse team of engineers, developers and specialists in finance, HR, digital infrastructure and marketing who love utilising cutting-edge tech and digitised processes. They prioritise integrity and have a commitment to unity.

What you will be doing:

Engage in testing software to ensure top-notch quality.

Provide ongoing maintenance and support for existing systems.

Join in the exciting release process of software updates.

Keep up-to-date with the latest QA tools and relevant technology.

Be an active participant in the collaborative scrum process.

Foster knowledge sharing and teamwork among colleagues.

What you need:

Preferably holds an IT-related degree or diploma.

Possesses 2 years of professional experience in software testing.

Experienced in both functional and non-functional testing.

Proficient in manual and/or automated QA, especially in continuous delivery environments.

Strong technical skills, including API testing and code writing/debugging.

Excellent communication skills for interaction with management and peers.

Able to work efficiently in fast-paced environments and meet tight deadlines.

Familiar with agile methodologies and software QA processes.

Job ID:

J104506

Desired Skills:

Test Automation

Software Testing

Manual / Automation

