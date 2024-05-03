Westcon-Comsors broadens Palo Alto Networks offering

Westcon-Comstor has broadened its relationship with Palo Alto Networks through an agreement designed to accelerate channel partners’ AWS Marketplace growth.

The collaboration sees partners gain the ability to transact Palo Alto Networks software products and serve their customers directly in AWS Marketplace, having purchased from Westcon-Comstor via private AWS Marketplace listings.

Locally, Channel Partner Private Offer (CPPO) partners engaged with Westcon-Comstor can take immediate advantage of this offer, while the Sub-Saharan African team is currently in the process of deploying the full suite of services.

It enables partners to respond to changes in end-user buying behaviour and benefit from the accelerated transaction times, expanded deal sizes, higher win rates and shortened sales cycles offered by AWS Marketplace.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR platform offer for endpoint security, to help qualified end-user customers break free from legacy solutions, accelerate platformisation and improve their endpoint protection.

The establishment of an integrated, end-to-end sales process gives partners a simplified route to transacting Palo Alto Networks products – including SASE solution Prisma Access and cloud security platform Prisma Cloud – in AWS Marketplace, creating new growth opportunities and securing partners’ place in the cloud marketplace economy.

The agreement between Palo Alto Networks and Westcon-Comstor covers the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. Westcon-Comstor becomes the first and only distributor outside the US to privately list Palo Alto Networks’ software products in AWS Marketplace.

“We’re proud of our long-standing partnership with Palo Alto Networks and this agreement exemplifies the innovation, agility and focus on partner success that characterises the relationship,” says David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor.

“The rise of cloud marketplaces is one of the defining tech trends of recent years. We’re proud to be at the forefront of empowering partners to respond, by giving them a simplified and streamlined way of transacting Palo Alto Networks’ market-leading cybersecurity solutions on AWS Marketplace.”