Business Analyst – Digital – Remote Remote

As a business analyst you serve as a liaison among stakeholders. The incumbent is required to analyse underlying business needs (from what is being requested) and recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals via the use of technology or process optimisation.

In your digital solution focus, you support the digital ambition of the Marketing and Leasing functions to improve leasing processes, broker interactions and website users. You lead testing and UAT efforts, to ensure quality delivery of digital solutions.

Duties and responsibilities

– Work independently with users to define concepts, under direction of senior business analyst and Business Solutions Architect.

– Serve as the conduit through which requirements flow between Business and the IT stakeholders. Communicate clearly and have the skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group: executives, managers, and subject matter experts.

– Elicit requirements using various business analysis techniques. Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into detail, abstract up from low-level information to a general

understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs.

– Documenting business, functional and non-functional requirements, including mapping

processes and producing user guides.

– Develop the appropriate templatised business analysis artefact using plain language.

– Assist testing team with the creation of test scripts, execution thereof and the

management of on-going testing of solutions and their release.

– Building and fostering strong and healthy relationships with project stakeholders and

sponsors.

– Successfully engaging in multiple initiatives simultaneously.

Experience & Qualifications

– BSc or BA degree in Information Systems.

– A CCBA qualification or a Diploma in Business Analysis is advantageous.

– 3 -5 years of relevant Digital Business Analysis experience.

– 3 – 5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience.

Competencies and Skills

– Strong stakeholder focus.

– Able to build, manage and maintain relationships.

– Excellent communication skills.

– Able to make sound decisions.

– Entrepreneurial.

– Good organizational skills.

– Excellent ability to solve problems.

– Resilience and able to cope with Pressure and Change.

– Analytical capability

– Team player with a very strong work ethic.

– Ability to work independently.

– Technical understanding of IT infrastructure

Advantageous:

– Exposure to marketing channel tools such as Sendgrid / Mailchimp

– Experience with Content Management Systems such as Sharepoint or WordPress

– Property Industry experience

– Web – Script / Development / Management experience

– Data analytics / Power BI

Working conditions

This role requires an incumbent with a willingness to work occasionally outside of normal business hours, to meet the team’s deadlines and work in a highly pressurized work environment.

Desired Skills:

