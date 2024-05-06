Application Developer

Overview:

Our client, a highly influential industry association is seeking an Application Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be accountable for contributing to the strategic direction of the organisation’s digital transformation as well as achieving targets through the provision of an expert level of business and operational support to new app development, website updates and the training of new and existing members on our client’s platform. The successful candidate will also oversee management and facilitation, and key account management of system users. They will also be in charge of project facilitation (when necessary) to uplift the operating functionality of the business unit to comply with application.

The ideal candidate has outstanding Web Development skills and will be responsible for the coding, innovative design, and layout of our websites. Responsibilities will include building our website, from the concept and maintenance, all the way to completion. Fashioning everything from the home page to site layout and function.

Responsibilities:

Writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Creating website layout/user interfaces by using standard HTML/CSS practices for our client’s websites

Integrating data from various back-end services and databases

Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs

Create and maintain software documentation

Be responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling the websites

Stay plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities

Provide an expert level of service and support to users of our client’s platforms like 1WorldSync, Trusted Source, Supplier Portals, API and FUSE tool

Strong client liaison management for existing members to understand challenges, provide solutions and pre-empt the realisation of risks.

Provide support to our client’s team on end-user technical issues. Understand Product information and sustainability information required for enriched product information.

Skills and Experience:

HTML

CSS

Java Script

Power Pages

Design Basics (Photoshop/GIMP) – beneficial not compulsory

D365 Customer Engagement – beneficial not compulsory

Familiarity with at least one of the following programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, Javascript

Understanding Azure is beneficial for creating cloud-based solutions within the Power Platform

Must have good communication skills.

Sound knowledge of digital systems.

Ability to build and maintain a relationship with clients.

Must possess stakeholder skills.

Understand SQL Fundamentals.

Understand XML’s and Web services.

Ability to work under pressure, ability to work on multiple projects, ability to explain complex matters in layman’s terms:

Including willingness to take direction from Solution Lead, data analysis, understanding of digital contact centre technologies, enthusiasm, and passion.

Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams in a matrix organization

Strong presentation skills

Education and Professional Requirements:

Diploma or bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer Science

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience as a developer and in a technical support role

Two years’ experience in a supply chain environment

Proficient with analytical software, statistics, data analysis and research methods

MS SQL, HTML, CSS

Exposure to, MS Customer Experience, MS Dynamic, MS Portal, and Power Apps or Sage Financials

Training experience

Understanding of Electronic Data Interchange

Understanding of supply chain processes, technologies, and solutions

Competencies:

A positive attitude and willingness to work in a team

Attention to detail and high degree of accuracy

Responsible, reliable, work systematically and have a high degree of personal integrity

Professional verbal and written communications skills

Follow procedures with a structured approach to problem-solving

Be neat, orderly, organised and self-motivated

Ability to manage your own time effectively and embrace change positively

Desired Skills:

Coding

HTML

Java Script

Technical Support

Website Management

Learn more/Apply for this position