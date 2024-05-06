B-BBEE Senior Verification Analyst required for a reputable firm based in East London
Duties / Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
- Overall responsible for B-BBEE client verification file
- Complete client acceptance and retention document
- Allocation of resources for verification (determination of resource competency)
- Final verification plan
- Schedule onsite visits
- Perform procedures where analyst not yet deemed competent to perform
- Assist client with technical queries
- Guide and supervise/ mentor/ train the analysts during the verification process
- Witnessing of analysts and competency sign- offs
- Review all work performed by analysts
- Quality review – where not involved in file preparation
- Present final verification files for review and obtain technical signatory approval
- Monitoring and ensuring client budgets are not exceeded (early notification to manager/ TS where budgets are expected to be exceeded)
- Client relations
- WIP analysis and billing
- Reporting on clients and progress
- Ensure verification files are locked down within 5 business days of B-BBEE certificate and scorecard being issued to client
- Updating the following documents:
- – Division planning document
- – Completed verification document
- – Template update tracker
- Identity skills and knowledge deficits
- Assisting manager with template updates, calculator validators, etc
- Assisting with SANAS Accreditation reviews where relevant
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- BBBEE
- Supervising