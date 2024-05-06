B-BBEE Senior Verification Analyst

B-BBEE Senior Verification Analyst required for a reputable firm based in East London

Duties / Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Overall responsible for B-BBEE client verification file

Complete client acceptance and retention document

Allocation of resources for verification (determination of resource competency)

Final verification plan

Schedule onsite visits

Perform procedures where analyst not yet deemed competent to perform

Assist client with technical queries

Guide and supervise/ mentor/ train the analysts during the verification process

Witnessing of analysts and competency sign- offs

Review all work performed by analysts

Quality review – where not involved in file preparation

Present final verification files for review and obtain technical signatory approval

Monitoring and ensuring client budgets are not exceeded (early notification to manager/ TS where budgets are expected to be exceeded)

Client relations

WIP analysis and billing

Reporting on clients and progress

Ensure verification files are locked down within 5 business days of B-BBEE certificate and scorecard being issued to client

Updating the following documents:

– Division planning document

– Completed verification document

– Template update tracker

Identity skills and knowledge deficits

Assisting manager with template updates, calculator validators, etc

Assisting with SANAS Accreditation reviews where relevant

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Emily Lessing at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

BBBEE

Supervising

