Business Analyst (CPT) – Western Cape Oakdale

The role of the Business Analyst is to ensure the smooth and effective running the Intermediary Support and Compliance business systems and applications, related processes, and integration points with other systems and applications. The role is also responsible to reduce and prevent any business risks associated with the use of system and to manage and facilitate the resolution of system issues, as well as driving any enhancements that are identified or suggested.
What will make you successful in this role?
The role is responsible to:
- Identify, analyse, and define business requirements received from Business Owners, Subject matter experts and/or Project teams.
- Make recommendations for the enhancement or replacement of existing applications used with modern, practical, cost-effective solutions.
- Identify opportunities where new technology; digital developments and/or automation can be value adding.
- Clearly document and articulate business requirements to development- and testing teams using appropriate solution diagrams, user stories, use cases or high-level functional requirements documents.
- Ensure the final deliverable meets project and business specifications and qualifications.
- Sign off User Acceptance Testing and Business Readiness Testing.
- Assist with production enquiries.
Qualifications and experience:
- Degree or Diploma in Business / System Analysis or similar qualification
- 3-5 years business analyst experience in the financial services industry
- Experience in implementing new technology, digitization, automation etc.
- Agile experience
- Exposure to user experience design, human centered analysis and design will be an advantage
Knowledge and skills
IT/Systems/Tools:
- Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be an advantage
- Knowledge of PPO, JIRA, and Confluence
- Working knowledge of the SAFe Agile methodology will be an advantage
Business:
- Sound financial services industry knowledge/context
- Our clients knowledge
- Sales and advice processes/steps/standards/guidelines
- Financial services compliance legislation/regulations (incl. FAIS, TCF, PPI etc.)
Core competencies:
- Being resilient
- Collaborates
- Cultivates Innovation
- Customer Focus
- Drives results
Personal Attributes:
- Effective at building partnerships
- Analytical with an eye to enhance systems and processes
- Willing to influence the thinking of stakeholders
- Comfortable having to collaborate with various role-players
- Able to maintain performance under pressure
- Effective leadership skills
Desired Skills:
- Business / System Analysis
- financial services industry
- implementing new technology
- digitization
- user experience design
- Automation