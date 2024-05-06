Business Analyst I Collections I Contract at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.

We are currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst available immediately with Collections and/ Debt Manager experience and open to contracting opportunties.

Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:

Must have 8 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)

Must have “Collections” experience

Debt Manager experience advantageous

Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.

Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)

Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.

Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.

Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)

Participate in the solution design process.

Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.

Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.

Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.

Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.

Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training.

Education Qualification:

Matric

University Qualification, Certificate or Diploma, aligned to relevant experience – Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Skills:

Formal or practical experience in the BABOK

Multiple process notations

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping

Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS

Business Change Life Cycle

System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)

Quality and Risk Management

ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE

Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageousPlease Note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.

IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Please Note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.

IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Requirement Gathering

Functional Requirements

User Acceptance Testing

Requirements elicitation

Collections

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position