Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Business Systems Analyst

Hire Resolves client is seeking a knowledgeable and detail-oriented Business Systems Analyst to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will be responsible for analysing business processes, systems, and technologies to identify areas for improvement and recommend solutions. They will work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, design solutions, and ensure successful implementation and integration of new systems.

Responsibilities:

Analyse business processes, systems, and technologies to identify areas for improvement

Work closely with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements

Design solutions to meet business needs and improve efficiency

Collaborate with developers and testers to implement and test new systems

Coordinate with IT teams to ensure successful integration of new systems

Provide training and support to end-users

Monitor and evaluate system performance and make recommendations for enhancements

Keep up-to-date with industry best practices and trends in business systems analysis

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field

3+ years of hands-on experience with Syteline products in a manufacturing and distribution environment

Experience in supporting Infor Syteline modules to meet the specific needs and requirements of the organisation.

Experience with implementation and maintenance of system integrations,

Ability to monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement solutions to optimise the functionality of Infor Syteline.

Experience with integration of functional processes within Infor Syteline

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.

Knowledge of design, testing, and documentation of different states of the ERP system.

Knowledge of different Syteline modules, functionalities, and configuration options, including finance, manufacturing, inventory management, procurement, and order management.

Knowledge in setting up system parameters, defining workflows, creating custom fields, and modifying screen layouts to align with business requirements.

Desired Skills:

