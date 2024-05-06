Data Analyst

May 6, 2024

This is a Head Office role working with the Finance Manager, Data team and IT.

Key Responsibilities:
Building of Data models
Automating Data models
Updating Dashboards
Create Financial models

The purpose of the role is to create models to ensure proactive Management Information Analysis, analysis of data trends, and interpretation through good data quality.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate qualification.
  • Experience in financial services/Wealth Management (beneficial)
  • Exposure to Power BI

Salary Range:

  • R25 – R35k

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • XLS
  • Financial models
  • Data models
  • Data manipulation
  • Data extraction
  • Data Cleansing
  • Data Quality
  • Data analysis
  • Microsoft Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A company within the private client investment and asset management space. Financial Advisory. Investment Advisory.

